49ers reportedly trade for Commanders’ former No 2 overall pick Chase Young

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly traded for Washington Commanders edge rusher Chase Young as they look to bolster their Super Bowl campaign.

ESPN reported that the 49ers sent a third-round pick to the Commanders in return for Chase, who was the No 2 overall selection in the 2020 draft. Although he struggled with injuries in the 2021 and 2022 seasons he was defensive rookie of the year in 2020 and has been in good form this season, recording five sacks so far.

The Niners are in need of help. After starting the season with five straight wins they have lost their last three games and were picked apart by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Young will be paired opposite Nick Bosa, two of the league’s leaders in pass-rush win rate.

Young was due to enter free agency at the end of the season, with the Commanders hesitant to commit to him long-term after his series of injuries. The Commanders appear to be rebuilding after also trading away another defensive end, Montez Sweat, to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. ESPN reported that the Bears sent a second-round pick to the Commanders for Sweat, who was a first-round selection for the Commanders in 2019.

The Commanders, who are 3-5 this season, have hardly distinguished themselves on defense this season: they rank 31st in scoring and 29th in yards per game.

Elsewhere, the Vikings acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs from the Cardinals after Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury.