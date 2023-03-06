49ers reportedly meet with receiving, secondary prospects at NFL combine
The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine officially has come and gone, and the 49ers spent plenty of time meeting with draft prospects they hope can help them win a sixth Super Bowl.
Per reports, San Francisco met with 34 prospects at the combine from nearly every position group -- though it's clear the team prioritized some over others.
Here are the athletes the 49ers reportedly met with this week (h/t 49ers Webzone):
Secondary (11)
DB Alex Austin, Oregon State
DB Mekhi Blackmon, USC
S Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State
S Gervarrius Owens, Houston
CB Riley Moss, Iowa
S Daniel Scott, Cal
S JL Skinner, Boise State
S Jammie Robinson, Florida State
DB Darius Rush, South Carolina
S Tyreque Jones, Boise State
DB Jay Ward, LSU
Wide Receiver/Tight End (9)
TE Davis Allen, Clemson
WR Nathaniel "Tank" Dell, Houston
WR Demario Douglas, Liberty
WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
WR Puka Nacua, BYU
TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa
TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
TE Brayden Willis, Oklahoma
Defensive Line (5)
DE Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
DE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL Dante Stills, West Virginia
DE Byron Young, Tennessee
Offensive Line (4)
OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
OT Blake Freeland, BYU
OL Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
C Juice Scruggs, Penn State
Linebacker (2)
LB Jalen Graham, Purdue
LB Cam Jones, Indiana
Kicker (1)
K Christopher Dunn, N.C. State
Running Back (1)
RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse
The 49ers also reportedly met with UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson at the Shrine Bowl in February, he told Niners Nation's Jordan Elliott during the combine. San Francisco also met with Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson at the Shrine Bowl, as well as Washington safety Alex Cook at the Hula Bowl, per The Draft Network.
San Francisco has no scheduled first- or second-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, though it enters the big day anticipating 10 picks, including compensatory selections. The 49ers' first pick won't come until the third round at either No. 99 or No. 100 overall.
General manager John Lynch said at the NFL Scouting Combine that this draft bodes well for the 49ers' needs, with plenty of middle-round offensive linemen, defensive linemen and defensive backs available -- areas of need for the team, made evident by their reported combine meetings.
With 52 days remaining before the draft, it's clear the 49ers are doing their homework in order to set the team up for success in seasons to come.
