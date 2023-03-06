49ers reportedly meet with receiving, secondary prospects at NFL combine

Which positions 49ers prioritized in reported combine meetings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine officially has come and gone, and the 49ers spent plenty of time meeting with draft prospects they hope can help them win a sixth Super Bowl.

Per reports, San Francisco met with 34 prospects at the combine from nearly every position group -- though it's clear the team prioritized some over others.

Here are the athletes the 49ers reportedly met with this week (h/t 49ers Webzone):

Secondary (11)

Wide Receiver/Tight End (9)

Defensive Line (5)

Offensive Line (4)

Linebacker (2)

LB Jalen Graham, Purdue

LB Cam Jones, Indiana

Kicker (1)

K Christopher Dunn, N.C. State

Running Back (1)

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse

The 49ers also reportedly met with UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson at the Shrine Bowl in February, he told Niners Nation's Jordan Elliott during the combine. San Francisco also met with Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson at the Shrine Bowl, as well as Washington safety Alex Cook at the Hula Bowl, per The Draft Network.

San Francisco has no scheduled first- or second-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, though it enters the big day anticipating 10 picks, including compensatory selections. The 49ers' first pick won't come until the third round at either No. 99 or No. 100 overall.

Story continues

General manager John Lynch said at the NFL Scouting Combine that this draft bodes well for the 49ers' needs, with plenty of middle-round offensive linemen, defensive linemen and defensive backs available -- areas of need for the team, made evident by their reported combine meetings.

With 52 days remaining before the draft, it's clear the 49ers are doing their homework in order to set the team up for success in seasons to come.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast