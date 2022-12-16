49ers report card: Grading offense, defense in NFC West-clinching win

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in NFC West-clinching win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SEATTLE — Brock Purdy certainly did not do it all by himself.

But the rookie quarterback did enough — more than enough, actually — to enable the 49ers to travel home from a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks as NFC West champions.

Purdy, who was battling issues with his oblique and ribs, did not throw a pass this week until he tossed the ball around a little bit on Thursday during a walkthrough in a hotel ballroom.

Purdy was in discomfort, for sure, but he and his teammates handed the Seahawks a painful loss that severely damages their postseason hopes.

Here is a look at the 49ers’ report card from their Week 15 game:

Rushing offense

The 49ers rode Christian McCaffrey in the first half as he had 13 rushing attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown. He touched the ball on two-thirds of the team’s first-half plays.

Then, when the 49ers needed big yards to keep the ball away from the Seahawks, they turned to a couple of rookies. Purdy picked up a huge third-and-1 with a rollout and reached the ball forward as he was sliding to remain inbounds.

Then, Jordan Mason came through with runs of 6, 2 and 55 yards to finish it off.

The 49ers finished with 170 yards rushing on 34 carries for a 5.0 yard average. McCaffrey finished with 108 yards on 26 attempts.

Grade: B-plus

Passing offense

Quarterback Brock Purdy continued to do what’s asked of him, as he kept the 49ers’ offense moving along. Purdy had touchdown passes of 28 and 54 yards to tight end George Kittle. The second touchdown came on a play in which Kittle was Purdy’s fourth read.

Purdy’s worst throw caused no harm, as Seattle free safety Quandre Diggs dropped a would-be interception in the second quarter.

Purdy finished with 17 completions on 26 attempts for 217 yards with two touchdown passes, no interceptions and a passer rating of 117.0.

Kittle finished with four receptions for 93 yards.

Grade: A

Rushing defense

The 49ers appeared ready to make the Seahawks one-dimensional early in the game with their stout run defense. But Seattle started to get some yards against the 49ers, though not enough to make any kind of a difference.

The Seahawks averaged 5.0 yards a carry but had just 70 yards on 14 rushing attempts.

Linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw had eight tackles apiece for the 49ers’ run defense.

Grade: B-plus

Passing defense

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith was under constant pressure, which made it difficult for him to connect on any plays down the field. Greenlaw came up with a big play when he forced a fumble of Travis Homer after short pass. Charvarius Ward returned the fumble 40 yards to set up a short 49ers touchdown drive.

Smith had a solid game, completing 31 of 44 attempts for 238 yards and one touchdown. The 49ers got their hands on the ball a couple of times, but Greenlaw and Hufanga had potential interceptions get away.

Deommodore Lenoir had a pick-six in the third quarter that was nullified by Nick Bosa’s penalty for roughing the passer when he landed on Smith with his full body weight, referee Alex Kemp ruled.

Bosa did record a sack, tying his career high of 15.5.

Grade: A-minus

Special teams

Return man Ray-Ray McCloud was a contributor to the field-position game, including a 39-yard kickoff return.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky had a solid 38.8 net average on six punts while kicker Robbie Gould missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt wide to the right in the fourth quarter.

Grade: B-minus

Coaching

Coach Kyle Shanahan schemed things open in the middle of the field to take advantage of some of the Seahawks’ shortcomings in pass coverage. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans mixed it with pressures, including Hufanga’s sack for a three-and-out on Seattle’s third possession.

The 49ers have not missed a beat after Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury forced Purdy to step into the action. Purdy deserves the most credit, but it also demonstrates how well the coaching staff has prepared him.

Grade: A

Overall

The 49ers seemed to be in control from the very beginning. It was probably a little closer than it should have been, but a victories in Seattle do not come easy for this organization.

The Seahawks hung around, and when the 49ers needed to make plays at the end of the game to close the door, that’s exactly what they did.

Grade: A-