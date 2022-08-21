49ers report card: Grades for offense, defense in preseason win over Vikings

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in preseason win vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over 30 members of the 49ers' roster sat out of their 17-7 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium after two extensive joint practices earlier in the week in Eagan, Minn.

This gave younger players an opportunity to get valuable in-game reps and show why they could be worthy enough for a spot on the 53-man roster.

At times, the lack of experience by the players on the field was evident, while in other aspects of the game there was no break in the flow of action.

Here are the team grades for each unit:

Rushing offense

It is important to note that during the preseason, Kyle Shanahan does not gameplan for opposing defenses like he does during the regular season. A lack of the head coach’s offensive scheming along with members of the starting offensive line watching from the sidelines all affected the club’s rushing efficiency.

The 49ers' ground game has been slow to start in their two preseason contests. In the first half of the club’s Saturday night contest, the offense only netted 24 yards on nine carries, and the longest run (8 yards) was on a scramble by quarterback Brock Purdy.

The ground game in the second half was much more productive as rookies Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason got into a nice flow. Davis-Price finished the night with 10 carries for 41 yards, while Mason racked up 57 yards on nine runs.

Grade: C+

Passing offense

Both Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy had solid games while they switched out approximately every two series. Again, with the starting offensive line mostly on the sidelines, the time allowed for each to stay in the pocket after the ball was snapped was abbreviated.

Sudfeld completed 13 of his 17 attempts for 102 yards and threw a two-yard touchdown pass to JaMycal Hasty at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Purdy closed out his second NFL preseason game connecting on 14 of his 23 attempts for 128 yards and a 76.0 rating.

Thirteen different players caught passes from the two quarterbacks and each might have had better stats without drops by receivers and more time in the pocket.

Grade: B

Rushing defense

Many of the defensive line starters sat out of the game entirely but the depth in the group showed on Saturday night as they limited the Vikings to 59 total yards on the ground over 14 total carries.

The 49ers defense consistently got to the running backs before they made it to the second level. Linebacker Oren Burks led the team with seven total tackles — five solo.

Grade: A-

Passing defense

The depth on the 49ers' defense was also evident in their pass rush and coverage holding the Vikings to 147 yards receiving. Kellen Mond completed only 10 of his 20 attempts, was consistently under pressure, and sacked once.

Mond also threw two interceptions to 49ers safeties. George Odum snagged one pick while Tayler Hawkins grabbed the other. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw had the only sack of the night, getting past the Vikings' offensive line and taking Mond to the ground.

Sean Mannion completed 10 of his 15 attempts for 65 yards and while he was not sacked, he was routinely under pressure by the 49ers' defense.

Rookie edge rusher Drake Jackson had a standout performance, helping close the pocket on whichever Vikings quarterback was on the field. While the USC product did not register a quarterback sack, he did swat down a pass while getting pressure.

Grade: A-

Special teams

It was a much better night for the 49ers' special teams unit than their preseason opener. Robbie Gould was a perfect three for three, hitting field goals from 46, 49, and 28 yards.

Mitch Wishnowsky punted the ball four times for a net average of 46.8 yards per punt, with two landing inside the 20-yard line.

Veteran wide receiver Willie Snead handled punt returns, running the ball back an average on 7.7 yards per return. Receiver Marcus Johnson handled the lone kick off return of the night taking the ball back for a 38-yard return before being brought down.

Grade: B+

Coaching

Shanahan’s decision to keep most of his starters on the bench was a good idea for the health of the roster. The process he used for the rotation of his quarterbacks, might not have helped the flow of the game, though.

Only playing for two series at a time could have affected the efficiency of both quarterbacks, prohibiting either to get into the flow of the game. Shanahan, however, explained that he wanted each quarterback to get a fair chance with who was in.

Grade A-

