49ers remove rookie Javon Kinlaw from reserve/COVID-19 list for Rams game

Matt Maiocco
The 49ers removed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw off the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, allowing him to return to action to face the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

Also, the 49ers signed veteran wide receiver Jordan Matthews to the practice squad and waived wideout Chris Finke from the practice squad.

The 49ers had a season-high nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. Kinlaw joins defensive lineman Arik Armstead and center Hroniss Grasu as being removed from the list this week.

The players who remain on the list are wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, left tackle Trent Williams, defensive linemen D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis, linebacker Joe Walker and practice-squad tight end Daniel Helm.

