49ers to remember Fred Dean with helmet decal tonight

The 49ers will honor the memory of Hall of Famer Fred Dean tonight.

The team announced it will wear a helmet decal with Dean’s No. 74.

Dean died last week from COVID-19. He was 68.

The Chargers made Dean a second-round choice in 1975, and he spent parts of seven seasons in San Diego before they traded him to the 49ers in 1981.

Dean made a Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1981, recording 12 sacks in 11 games for the 49ers that season.

Sacks didn’t become an official NFL statistic until the 1982 season.

Dean made 17.5 in 1983 and earned his fourth and final Pro Bowl.

He won Super Bowl rings with the 49ers in 1982 and 1985 before retiring. His unofficial sack count for his career is 93.

