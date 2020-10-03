How 49ers will rely on returning stars, feel-good stories vs. Eagles

49ers to rely on mix of returning stars, feel-good stories originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The team that was booked for a Sunday night prime-time TV audience this weekend is certainly not the same that has suited up for the past couple of games.

And that makes what the 49ers did on their road trip to sweep the New Jersey teams all the more impressive.

And, now, we all will start to see the returns of some of the key members of the 49ers' Super Bowl team, including tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel .

