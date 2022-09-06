49ers release unofficial depth chart before NFL Week 1 vs. Bears

Check out 49ers' unofficial depth chart before Week 1 vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers released their unofficial depth chart prior to their Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears.

There aren't many surprises.

Of course, the unofficial depth chart is more of a formality and doesn't really mean much at all, so take it with a grain of salt.

On offense, the pecking order at quarterback and wide receiver are as expected. At running back, Jeff Wilson Jr. is listed as the No. 2 back behind Elijah Mitchell and ahead of up-and-coming rookies Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason.

There are no surprises on the offensive line either, with Trent Williams, Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford and Mike McGlinchey listed as the starters from left to right. The rookie Burford likely will be making his first career start on Sunday against Chicago.

On defense, the only possible surprises could be rookie outside linebacker Drake Jackson listed second on the depth chart ahead of veteran Kerry Hyder Jr. and George Odum listed as the starter at free safety.

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, whom the 49ers signed as a free agent in the offseason, is listed as both the punt returner and the kick-off returner on special teams.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast