49ers release Tim Hightower, Tim Barnes in first round of cuts

Quarterback Matt Barkley isn’t the only veteran who got his walking papers from the 49ers on Friday.

The team confirmed Barkley’s departure when they announced 17 roster moves on Friday.

Running back Tim Hightower was also released. Hightower returned to the NFL with the Saints last year after a long absence caused by knee problems, but wasn’t able to do enough to land a job with the Niners this summer.

Center Tim Barnes, cornerback Will Davis, defensive end Leger Douzable, offensive lineman Andrew Gardner and wide receiver Louis Murphy were also released. The 49ers waived running back Kapri Bibbs, offensive lineman Andrew Lauderdale, fullback Tyler McCloskey, wide receiver Tim Patrick, offensive lineman Norman Price, kicker Nick Rose, linebacker Shayne Skov and safety Vinnie Sunseri.

Cornerbacks Will Redmond and Prince Charles Iworah were waived/injured to round out the moves and leave the 49ers with 71 players on the roster ahead of Saturday afternoon’s deadline to get down to a 53-man roster.