49ers release Tevin Coleman as Jason Verrett roster decision looms

Coleman release opens 49ers roster spot as Verrett decision looms originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers made a timely roster move Tuesday with the release of running back Tevin Coleman, freeing up roster space to potentially activate cornerback Jason Verrett.

After spending the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons with the 49ers, Coleman played for the New York Jets last season before signing to San Francisco's practice squad on Sept. 21 of this year.

He was promoted to the team's active roster on Oct. 12 and in four games this season tallied 26 yards rushing on 12 carries and one touchdown, along with three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.

But after acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night, the 49ers are set at the position and might be in need of that extra roster spot.

Verrett is attempting to return to action after suffering a torn ACL in last year's season opener. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list in August, and his 21-day practice window opened on Oct. 5.

The 49ers must make a decision on Verrett by Wednesday -- either they activate the corner to the team's 53-man roster or keep him on the PUP list for the remainder of the season.

Kyle Shanahan on Monday was noncommittal on whether or not Verrett would be activated by Wednesday. The 49ers coach did say the defensive back "looked better" last week at practice after experiencing soreness in his knee two weeks ago.

But the release of Coleman bodes well for Verrett's chances of playing this season.

After losing cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a torn ACL of his own in Week 5, San Francisco certainly could benefit from a healthy Verrett sliding into the open roster spot left by the running back.

