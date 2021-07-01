The 49ers were one of three teams disciplined Thursday for offseason workout violations.

The discipline includes fines for the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan and the forfeiture of organized team activity days in 2022.

The 49ers released a statement Thursday afternoon.

“The health and safety of our players is our highest priority, and we take following league rules very seriously,” the 49ers wrote. “We will continue to work with the NFL and the NFLPA to ensure compliance.”

The 49ers and Cowboys each were fined $100,000. Shanahan and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy were each fined $50,000. The Jaguars were fined $200,000 and head coach Urban Meyer incurred a $100,000 penalty.

49ers release statement after being disciplined for offseason workout violations originally appeared on Pro Football Talk