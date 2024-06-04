49ers release DE to make room for TE Logan Thomas

The 49ers on Tuesday announced the signing of tight end Logan Thomas to a one-year contract. To make room on their 90-man roster they released defensive lineman Raymond Johnson III.

Thomas was originally a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in the 2014 draft as a quarterback out of Virginia Tech. He converted to TE and returned to the league with Buffalo in 2017.

Since that point he’s played in 92 games with 57 starts and racked up 219 receptions for 2,002 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’ll provide a proven veteran depth option for San Francisco behind George Kittle while also giving them an opportunity to pass more out of multiple TE sets – something they’ve not been able to do during Kyle Shanahan’s tenure.

Johnson joined the club in February of this season after spending the last three years with the Giants, Bengals and Lions.

