The 49ers got Deebo Samuel back at wide receiver for last Sunday night’s game against the Eagles and his return helped bring an end to Mohamed Sanu‘s brief time with the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are releasing Sanu on Tuesday. He played in the last three games for the team.

Even with Samuel and Richie James out of action, Sanu only saw 40 offensive snaps so he had not been playing an outsize role for the team. He caught one pass for nine yards in his three appearances.

James is eligible to return from injured reserve and would join Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis and Trent Taylor in the receiving corps if he does get activated.

49ers release Mohamed Sanu originally appeared on Pro Football Talk