49ers release Marlon Mack

The 49ers released running back Marlon Mack on Tuesday, the team announced.

Mack appeared in two games and played only five special teams snaps. He had a fumble recovery.

The 49ers elevated running back Tevin Coleman from the practice squad for the Week 5 game against the Panthers, with Mack a healthy scratch. Running back Ty Davis-Price also is nearing a return from a high-ankle sprain, General Manager John Lynch said last week.

The 49ers also announced they signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to the practice squad.

He has appeared in 46 career games and has totaled 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in time with the Colts, Browns, Eagles, Chargers and Vikings.

The 49ers are spending the week at The Greenbrier in West Virginia as they prepare for their Week 6 gamne against the Falcons.

