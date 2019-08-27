49ers release Malcolm Smith

Veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith is hitting the open market ahead of the start of the 2019 season.

The 49ers announced Smith’s release on Tuesday. They signed wide receiver Nick Williams in a corresponding move.

Smith joined the 49ers on a a five-year, $26.50 million contract before the 2017 season and reworked that deal earlier this year. His departure will create just over $1.3 million in cap space.

Smith missed the 2017 season with a torn pectoral and returned last year to make 35 tackles in 12 games. He spent two years in Oakland before moving across the bay to the Niners and was the Super Bowl XLVIII MVP with the Seahawks.