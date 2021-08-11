49ers release first unofficial depth chart

The 49ers on Tuesday released their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Perhaps the most notable part of this depth chart is that the coaching staff doesn’t have a hand in putting it together. The club’s PR team is responsible for building and distributing it.

While the results aren’t entirely inaccurate, they’re also not spot on or reflective of what the coaching staff has jotted down in any rough drafts of the depth chart they put together.

We went through what was recently-released and drew some general conclusions meant to be taken with a sizable portion of salt and perhaps your favorite adult beverage.

Quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo Trey Lance Nate Sudfeld/Josh Rosen Conclusion: This seems like the right order with Rosen slightly behind Sudfeld for now.

Running back

Raheem Mostert Trey Sermon Wayne Gallman/JaMycal Hasty Elijah Mitchell Conclusion: It would be a little bit of a surprise if Hasty makes the club over Mitchell, but not a shock.

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk Josh Hokit Conclusion: Nothing really significant here. The only question is whether Hokit can earn a roster spot in the even Juszczyk is unavailable.

Wide receiver

Brandon Aiyuk/Deebo Samuel Mohamed Sanu/Richie James Jalen Hurd/Trent Sherfield Jauan Jennings/Travis Benjamin River Cracraft/Nsimba Webster Kevin White/Austin Watkins Jr. Conclusion: Who the heck knows with this group. Sherfield is realistically probably higher on the actual depth chart and James is probably lower.

Tight end

George Kittle Ross Dwelley Charlie Woerner/MyCole Pruitt Jordan Matthews/Joshua Perkins Conclusion: If the 49ers keep a fourth tight end, it'll be fascinating to see which of Pruitt, Matthews and Perkins emerge because the Kittle-Dwelley-Woerner trio all seem pretty firm in their standing.

Left tackle

Trent Williams Jaylon Moore Conclusion: Moore winding up making the club as a swing tackle would be kind of a fun story line after he was tabbed to move inside after he was drafted.

Left guard

Laken Tomlinson Colton McKivitz Conclusion: No surprises here. McKivitz is also in the mix to start at right guard.

Center

Alex Mack Jake Brendel Dakoda Shepley Conclusion: In reality, Daniel Brunskill is more likely to be the No. 2 center.

Right guard

Daniel Brunskill Aaron Banks Senio Kelemete Conclusion: Banks working his way into that starting role by Week 1 will be one of the big things to watch as the preseason progresses.

Right tackle

Mike McGlinchey Tom Compton Corbin Kaufusi Alfredo Gutierrez Conclusion: The 49ers are in trouble if Compton winds up playing right tackle. He's also in the mix at right guard.

Left defensive end

Arik Armstead Dee Ford Jordan Willis Alex Barrett/Davin Bellamy Conclusion: Nothing crazy here. Armstead is the starter in base packages. Ford will come in for sub packages.

Defensive tackle

Javon Kinlaw Kentavius Street Maurice Hurst Darrion Daniels Conclusion: The 49ers have a ton of interchangeable parts on the inside. Nothing notable in this group aside from Street being listed as the No. 2 DT. It would be good for the 49ers if he takes a big jump forward this year.

Nose tackle

DJ Jones Kevin Givens Zach Kerr Shilique Calhoun Conclusion: Jones, Givens and Kerr could be a really nice interior rotation for the 49ers this year.

Right defensive end

Nick Bosa Samson Ebukam Arden Key Eddie Yarbrough Conclusion: The 49ers needed DE help badly going into the offseason. If Ebukam and Key both pan out it'll be one of San Francisco's deepest positions.

SAM linebacker

Azeez Al-Shaair Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles James Burgess Jr. Conclusion: Flannigan-Fowles has had a long path to a roster spot after signing as an undrafted free agent safety three seasons ago. He's now in line for the backup SAM role going into the year.

MIKE linebacker

Fred Warner Jonas Griffith Justin Hilliard Conclusion: It's tough to see Griffith or Hilliard making the club as of early August. Warner's backup is probably Dre Greenlaw, and the backup WILL would move into that vacant starting spot.

WILL linebacker

Dre Greenlaw Marcell Harris Elijah Sullivan Conclusion: Harris started making the transition to linebacker late last season. Now he has a very real shot at a roster spot, especially if he's in line for the backup WILL job.

Left cornerback

Emmanuel Moseley Ambry Thomas Deommodore Lenoir Alexander Myres Conclusion: That depth behind Moseley is shaky regardless of what order its in.

Right cornerback

Jason Verrett Dontae Johnson Ken Webster B.W. Webb Conclusion: Same as above.

Nickel cornerback

K'Waun Williams Conclusion: Lenoir will probably be the No. 2 nickel corner if Williams is unavailable, but that's still up in the air. Safety Jimmie Ward can also move down into the slot.

Free safety

Jimmie Ward Jared Mayden Kai Nacua Conclusion: The depth here is extremely inexperienced after Tarvarius Moore's injury. Chances are one of the strong safeties would slide over.

Strong safety

Tavon Wilson Talanoa Hufanga Tony Jefferson Conclusion: Jaquiski Tartt's toe injury puts a big dent in the 49ers' safety depth. Hufanga could realistically see defensive playing time.

Specialists

Long snapper: Taybor Pepper Punter: Mitch Wishnowsky Kicker: Robbie Gould Conclusion: No backups at any of these three spots.

Punt returner

Brandon Aiyuk Richie James Jr. River Cracraft Travis Benjamin Conclusion: Aiyuk may be too valuable to the 49ers' offense to be the full-time return man, but they could certainly use a jolt at that position.

Kick returner

Richie James Jr. Elijah Mitchell Kevin White Nsimba Webster Conclusion: If Webster is actually last on the kick return depth chart he has virtually zero path to the roster.

