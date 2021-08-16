49ers release CB Ken Webster

Kyle Madson
·1 min read

The 49ers on Monday released cornerback Ken Webster as they trim their roster to the 85-player threshold required by the NFL. The deadline for the first wave of cuts is 1:00 pm Tuesday.

Webster joined the 49ers last season when injuries depleted their secondary. He played in nine games almost exclusively on special teams, but suffered a hamstring injury in Week 12 that sidelined him for the rest of the year.

He rejoined San Francisco in the offseason and had a real shot to battle for a roster spot thanks to his special teams contributions. The team used two draft picks on cornerbacks though and re-signed K’Waun Williams, Emmanuel Moseley and Jason Verrett which dramatically limited the number of available roster spots.

Webster wasn’t officially released Monday, but head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed a report from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco that Webster was let go. Defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes, and linebackers Donald Payne and James Burgess were also let go Monday.

Recommended Stories