49ers 2018 regular-season roster analysis

The 49ers did their first roster re-set on Monday.

The 49ers placed running back Jerick McKinnon (knee) and defensive back Marcell Harris (hamstring) on injured reserve in order to sign offensive lineman Matt Tobin and re-sign defensive back Antone Exum.

As the 49ers enter their regular-season opener on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, this is the team's roster as it currently stands:

Quarterback (2)

Jimmy Garoppolo

C.J. Beathard

The top two quarterbacks were never in question, though Nick Mullens gave the organization some confidence that he could step up to the active roster if he's needed at any point.





Running back (4)

Alfred Morris

Matt Breida

Kyle Juszczyk

Raheem Mostert

Injured reserve

Jerick McKinnon

The loss of McKinnon is a huge blow. He is the back that coach Kyle Shanahan targeted – and was not going to be denied from acquiring – to replace Carlos Hyde in free agency. For now, anyway, the 49ers are going with a combination of Morris and Breida. They will likely share the load. How much each plays, and who starts, will likely be determined by the weekly game plan against the upcoming opponent. On the practice squad, the 49ers opted for undrafted rookie Jeff Wilson over Jeremy McNichols and Joe Williams, who was a major disappointment after being a fourth-round draft pick in 2017.













Wide receiver (6)

Pierre Garcon

Marquise Goodwin

Trent Taylor

Dante Pettis

Kendrick Bourne

Richie James

Reserve/suspended

Victor Bolden

Aldrick Robinson and Aaron Burbridge were difficult cuts for the 49ers, but there were few other options. James earned his spot on the 53-man roster. The 49ers do not have to make a decision on Bolden until after the fourth game of the season, when his suspension for performance-enhancing substances concludes.

















Tight end (3)

George Kittle

Garrett Celek

Cole Wick

Wick got the call over Cole Hikutini. Then, undrafted rookie Ross Dwelley was placed on the practice squad ahead of Hikutini, who was a liability with his blocking. It should not come as a surprise that the Vikings signed Hikutini to their practice squad.







Story Continues

Offensive line (10)

Joe Staley

Laken Tomlinson

Weston Richburg

Mike McGlinchey

Mike Person

Joshua Garnett

Shon Coleman

Erik Magnuson

Garry Gilliam

Matt Tobin

The 49ers added two lineman from outside the organization. The 49ers added Coleman in a trade from Cleveland and signed Tobin after the New England Patriots cut him. Jonathan Cooper, once thought to be the favorite to start at right tackle, never got fully healthy. He was cut, as the 49ers have settled on Mike Person and Joshua Garnett to continue to compete at right guard.





















Defensive line (10)

DeForest Buckner

Arik Armstead

Solomon Thomas

Earl Mitchell

Cassius Marsh

Sheldon Day

D.J. Jones

Ronald Blair

Dekoda Watson

Jullian Taylor

Reserve/non-football injury

Kentavius Street

The 49ers are thin at outside pass rusher, but they could not immediately find any improvements on the waiver wire or among vested veterans who were released. Ronald Blair showed up Thursday in the preseason finale and won a roster spot. Jeremiah Attaochu did not play, and now he's with the New York Jets.

























Linebacker (5)

Malcolm Smith

Fred Warner

Brock Coyle

Mark Nzeocha

Elijah Lee

Reserve/suspended

Reuben Foster

The 49ers feel good about Warner, a rookie, in the starting lineup with Foster out for the first two weeks due to violations of the NFL's policies on substances of abuse and personal conduct. If Warner shows enough against Minnesota and Detroit, the 49ers will undoubtedly find a role for him on defense. Veteran Korey Toomer was a signed as an insurance policy. He landed with the Green Bay Packers after the 49ers cut him.















Defensive back (10)

Richard Sherman

Ahkello Witherspoon

Adrian Colbert

Jaquiski Tartt

K'Waun Williams

Jimmie Ward

Tarvarius Moore

D.J. Reed

Greg Mabin

Antone Exum

Injured reserve

Marcell Harris

Harris is expected back after the mid-point of the season. Without him, the 49ers do not have a true strong safety in reserve behind Tartt. Tyvis Powell was moved from corner to safety late in the preseason. He is on the practice squad. Exum returns to fill a reserve role in the secondary. Ward's availability for Week 1 remains in question due to a quadriceps injury.

























Specialists (3)

K Robbie Gould

P Bradley Pinion

LS Kyle Nelson

The same three are back from a year ago. Pinion enters his contract year.





