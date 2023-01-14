49ers regain lead after 13-play touchdown drive
The San Francisco 49ers chewed up more than half of the third quarter on Saturday en route to moving in front of the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Wild-Card game at Levi’s Stadium.
The drive concluded with a quarterback sneak by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The PAT put San Francisco up 23-17.
Purdy sneak! The @49ers take the lead on a 13-play TD drive to open the second half.
The 13-play march was the longest drive of the year for the 49ers. It was comprised of 10 running plays and 3 passes.
Is anyone harder to tackle than Deebo Samuel? @19problemz
