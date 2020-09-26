49ers refuse to use injuries as excuse heading into Week 3 Giants game

Maiocco's Take: 49ers won't use injuries as excuse vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Each week, NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers insider Matt Maiocco will preview the upcoming matchup and key storylines heading into Sunday's game on 49ers.com. For more takeaways and features from Maiocco, visit NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Because, let's face it, this is an important one the 49ers will play Sunday against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

And, no, we're not going to discuss the playing surface, either.

The 49ers were built for this. They were built to withstand the obstacles, challenges and adversity that a National Football League season can throw at teams along this marathon route.