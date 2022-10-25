49ers need to refocus, correct mistakes before NFL playoff hopes fade

49ers must refocus, correct mistakes before it's too late originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have talked the talk, now they need to walk the walk.

After the club’s blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, player after player spoke about the self-inflicted mistakes that have made it difficult to win games. It has been a reoccurring theme throughout the first seven weeks of their NFL season.

No phase of the game is innocent, but maybe their humbling loss is what forces everyone at team headquarters to lock in before their postseason hopes fade into the distance. The roster has suffered its fair share of injuries but there are still a substantial amount of core players who need to step up.

No player is mistake-free throughout a game but Nick Bosa, who is methodical in his preparation and play, rarely makes the same mistake twice. On Sunday that was not the case for the All-Pro pass rusher who explained what the next step for the team needs to be.

“Just lock in,” Bosa said. “They had a good game plan and for me, and it kind of threw me off. I lined up offsides twice. That’s something I need to be better with. I didn’t set the edge on one, which is what our defense is precedented on. Just small things like that, and everybody needs to do their job.”

As the leader of the offense, Jimmy Garoppolo is often pointed to when play on the field goes awry. The quarterback threw an interception in the red zone as he was being hit, but otherwise, his stats showed his productivity and efficiency.

Garoppolo finished the day completing 25 of his 37 attempts for 303 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Still, the offense was unable to punch it into the end zone on three occasions and instead settled for field goals.

“I think it starts in practice,” Garoppolo said. “I think the way you practice is how you play and so just can't let little things slide like that in practice and I don't know if all that stuff happens in practice, but I think that's a starting point for it.

“There's no magic trick to it. It's just hard work and guys doing the right thing and doing right longer than the other team. I think that's a big part of it.”

Brandon Aiyuk wore his emotions on his sleeve after the game citing the need for every player to look at themselves and be accountable for their mistakes. The third-year wideout said what most have thought since the season began — there are too many star players on the team for the lack of production they have shown on the field.

“I just feel like we got too many people, too many people that can change the game to score 23 points,” Aiyuk said. “People can ask about the defense, but at the end of the day, we got to put up more points than the other team. That’s how I feel.”

On Monday Kyle Shanahan complimented Aiyuk’s sentiments when speaking via conference call with local media.

“I think B.A. is just echoing what we say in our own meetings,” Shanahan said. “I think B.A. is being a pretty good leader and echoing what we are all saying. Guys come in and we hold them accountable. We got guys who work extremely hard and care a lot.”

Garoppolo’s sentiments were very similar to his head coach’s. The quarterback believes that they have the right people in the building but have yet to put all of the pieces together in a game.

“Yeah, I think we’ve got the right core guys especially to hold people accountable,” Garoppolo said. “We’ve got to stay together right now This is a tough time, obviously a tough loss. You never like to lose games in this league, but just the way we did today, we just got to stick together right now.”

