49ers recover Saints' muffed punt, extend early lead with field goal

49ers take advantage of Saints' muffed punt, extend lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are taking advantage of their opportunities early.

Marcell Harris recovered a muffed punt by New Orleans Saints return man Deonte Harris, which the 49ers eventually capitalized on with a 32-yard Robbie Gould field goal, giving the 49ers a 10-0 lead in the first half.

49ers recover the ball off the returner’s face 😂 pic.twitter.com/mSoio6dBoB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 15, 2020

Just about everyone had the Saints winning handily Sunday, but the 49ers are showing they won't just roll over early at the Superdome. Nick Mullens found rookie Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown on the 49ers' first drive to take an early lead.

The 49ers march down the field for the TD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mNOB9MRK2t — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 15, 2020

New Orleans was scoreless through one quarter against coordinator Robert Saleh's 49ers defense.