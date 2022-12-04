49ers have 'recipe' to reach Super Bowl LVII, Trent Williams believes

Williams believes 49ers have 'recipe' to reach Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Williams knows what the 49ers need to do to get to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner on the latest episode of "Players Only," Williams explained how San Francisco can reach the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023.

"I think we got to continue to defend at a high level and we got to run the ball," the 34-year-old said to Whitner. "If you can do those two things, you keep the game in your hands, you know what I'm saying?"

Williams went on to say that turnovers and penalties will play a big part in the 49ers' road to the Super Bowl. However, he added that if San Francisco's defensive unit is able to turn opponents into "one-dimensional" teams, that will lead to success.

"... Then we're able to continue to kind of set the tone by running the ball, using our physical runners, getting them in space, continue to get first downs, possess the ball," Williams said to Whitner. "I think that's our recipe to get to that big game in Arizona.

"I think we have the capability to do so. Obviously, it's more than just talking about it -- you got to do it."

As it stands, the 49ers were vaulted to be a serious Super Bowl contender after trading for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Already in possession of an elite defense, it makes sense why Williams pinpoints that unit and the run game as what will get San Francisco to Super Bowl LVII.

Considering there are just over two months until the Super Bowl, the 49ers don't have a lot of room to tinker and find what works.

But if Williams is to be believed, San Francisco already has all the pieces needed for the 49ers to make it to the big game.

