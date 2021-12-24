49ers receivers honor Kyle Shanahan with awesome pregame T-shirts

49ers receivers honor Shanahan with awesome pregame T-shirts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' wide receivers showed up to "Thursday Night Football" with an ode to their head coach.

Deebo Samuel, Trent Sherfield and the rest of the wideout group were decked out in "Kyle Shanahan" Texas football T-shirts before Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Perfect.

Shanahan himself played receiver at the University of Texas at Austin, where he caught 14 passes for 127 yards in his career before graduating in 2003.

Soon after graduating from Texas, Shanahan became a graduate assistant at UCLA and his coaching career took off from there. But given his players' attire, you would think the 42-year old feels he can still lace 'em up and run some routes.

Kickoff between the 49ers (8-6) and Titans (9-5) is set for 5:20 p.m.