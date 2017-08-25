49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin has special moment with sick child

If you didn’t know San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin before, you might want to learn his name. He might be one of your new favorite players.

Austin DeMello joined the 49ers on Aug. 18 as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a great organization that sets up special experiences for children who are sick. DeMello’s visit was featured on the 49ers’ “Brick by Brick” video series. Multiple players greeted him, as did coach Kyle Shanahan. The players signed a helmet for DeMello.

The most powerful moment came when DeMello wasn’t feeling well and Goodwin came over to him, got close and gave him a pep talk. Just watch:

"Just know that you got a lot of people that love you & care about you, including the #49ers" – @flashg88dwin Keep fighting Austin pic.twitter.com/0OaKVNfK6v — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 25, 2017





Goodwin is in his first season with the 49ers after four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He has a unique story. He was part of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team, competing in the long jump.

No matter what Goodwin does on the field for the 49ers this season, he has already had the highlight of his season.

