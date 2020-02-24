49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin announces birth of his daughter Marae
February 19 was a day Marquise Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, never will forget.
After suffering two miscarriages since November 2017, the Goodwins welcomed their daughter, Marae, to the world. Marquise announced the birth via his social media channels Sunday.
I'm a #GirlDad 😍💕🌈 pic.twitter.com/LbfS59ZNuX
— MG (@marquisegoodwin) February 23, 2020
The Goodwins first revealed their pregnancy struggles to the world on Nov. 13, 2017, when the 49ers wide receiver caught an 83-yard touchdown pass shortly after Morgan delivered their stillborn son.
C.J. going DEEP to @flashg88dwin for the TD! 83 yards to the 🏡 #NYGvsSF pic.twitter.com/snZKzSwVJB
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 12, 2017
Goodwin blew a kiss to the sky and dropped to his knees after the score. After the game, he posted to Instagram explaining the tragedy that had befallen his family hours before the game.
I just wanna thank those who've genuinely prayed for @morgangoodwin & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family. 💙👣
A post shared by MG (@marquisegoodwin) on Nov 12, 2017 at 6:06pm PST
In 2018, Goodwin had to fly home the day before the 49ers played in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers after Morgan had a miscarriage while carrying their twin boys.
Goodwin's future with the 49ers is uncertain, but for now, all that matters is he's a #GirlDad.
