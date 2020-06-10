Wide receiver Jalen Hurd is back catching passes from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Hurd's rookie season came to an end after playing in just one preseason game last summer.

Hurd posted four photos on Instagram Wednesday from a players-organized workout at San Jose State, where he is seen running routes for Garoppolo. NFL teams are still not allowed to conduct workouts at their team practice facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late-April, 49ers general manager John Lynch said Hurd had been cleared and was ramping up his workouts to get ready for the 2020 season. He sat out his entire rookie season due to a stress fracture in his back, which even prevented him from traveling to Miami for the Super Bowl.

The 49ers selected Hurd in the third round of the 2019 draft. He caught two touchdown passes against the Dallas Cowboys in his only preseason game before his back situation was diagnosed. Hurd (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) was expected to be a big part of the team's offense after getting off to a good start in training camp.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk and 49ers receiver wide receiver Kendrick Bourne also posted photos from a workout session at CEFCU Stadium, formerly known as Spartan Stadium, in San Jose.

[RELATED: Hurd among receivers to improve 49ers offense in 2020]

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



49ers' Jalen Hurd catching passes from Jimmy Garoppolo in workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



