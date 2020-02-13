How 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel proved elite at making defenders miss

Deebo Samuel was a revelation for the 49ers' offense this season.

The rookie wide receiver was third on the team in receiving yards, and also racked up almost 200 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

His most impressive attribute however? An uncanny ability to make defenders miss in space, as evidenced by his ranking among NFL wide receivers in forced missed tackles.

49ers fans became quite familiar with Samuel's shiftiness throughout the course of his debut season in the league.

Deebo Samuel is a monster after the catchpic.twitter.com/Qm8TTUI55O — PFF (@PFF) January 19, 2020

With Emmanuel Sanders set to enter unrestricted free agency, Samuel could potentially return as the team's No. 1 receiver.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers' offense have all offseason to come up with more creative ways to give Samuel the ball in space, so NFL defenses better come prepared in 2020.

