49ers reach one-year deal with Kerry Hyder

The 49ers have reached agreement with defensive lineman Kerry Hyder on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hyder, 28, spent last season with the Cowboys. He played 16 games with no starts and saw action on 439 defensive snaps in the team’s line rotation.

Hyder made 17 tackles and one sack last season.

He played one season for the Jets and three for the Lions before signing with the Cowboys a year ago.

In his career, he has played 40 games with two starts and has made 59 tackles and 10 sacks with 15 tackles for loss and 25 quarterback hits.

