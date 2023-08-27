49ers reach injury settlement with DE Taco Charlton

The 49ers on Sunday released a player, but not one from their 90-man roster. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reported defensive end Taco Charlton reached an injury settlement with the team and was released. Charlton is now an unrestricted free agent.

San Francisco placed Charlton on injured reserve in mid-August. That ended his chances to play for the 49ers. Since he went on IR during the preseason he no longer counted toward the team’s 90-man roster.

Charlton didn’t play in any preseason games for the 49ers.

