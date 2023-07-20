49ers RBs get their ‘Madden 24’ ratings
The 49ers figure to have a strong running back room this season, headlined by superstar Christian McCaffrey.
McCaffrey leads the way in the ratings for the team’s running backs in ‘Madden NFL 24.’ EA Sports is releasing a couple position ratings each day in the lead up to the game’s release. Running back and fullback ratings came out Wednesday.
Here’s how the 49ers backfield will look in ‘Madden 24’:
Christian McCaffrey
Overall rating: 96
Kyle Juszczyk
Overall rating: 87
Elijah Mitchell
Overall rating: 80
Jordan Mason
Overall rating: 69
Tyrion Davis-Price
Overall rating: 69
Khalan Laborn
Overall rating: 64
Ronald Awatt
Overall rating: N/A
Jack Colletto
Overall rating: N/A