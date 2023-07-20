49ers RBs get their ‘Madden 24’ ratings

Kyle Madson
·1 min read

The 49ers figure to have a strong running back room this season, headlined by superstar Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey leads the way in the ratings for the team’s running backs in ‘Madden NFL 24.’ EA Sports is releasing a couple position ratings each day in the lead up to the game’s release. Running back and fullback ratings came out Wednesday.

Here’s how the 49ers backfield will look in ‘Madden 24’:

Christian McCaffrey

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Overall rating: 96

Kyle Juszczyk

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Overall rating: 87

Elijah Mitchell

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Overall rating: 80

 

Jordan Mason

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Overall rating: 69

Tyrion Davis-Price

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Overall rating: 69

Khalan Laborn

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Overall rating: 64

Ronald Awatt

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Overall rating: N/A

Jack Colletto

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Overall rating: N/A

