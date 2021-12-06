Update on 49ers RB Trenton Cannon after he left field in ambulance

Breaking News:

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had an update on running back Trenton Cannon who was taken off the field in an ambulance after sustaining a head injury on the opening kickoff of Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Cannon suffered a concussion, but no additional head or neck injuries according to Shanahan. Overall it’s good news that there’s no further damage after Cannon was hit in the head and then hit in a way that bent his neck awkwardly as he went down while making a tackle on the opening kickoff.

The 27-year-old running back will stay in a Seattle-area hospital overnight for further evaluation.

