49ers RB Matt Breida on possible Super Bowl vs. Patriots: 'I like our chances'

The New England Patriots (6-0) and San Francisco 49ers (5-0) are the only two undefeated teams remaining, so predictably there's already talk of a potential Super Bowl matchup between the two squads.

One thing is for certain: the 49ers aren't lacking confidence as they cruise into Week 7 of the 2019 season. Niners running back Matt Breida made that clear Tuesday night on NFL Total Access when asked how he'd feel about lining up against the defending champion Patriots in Super Bowl 54.

"I feel like I like our chances," Breida told Scott Hanson. We have a great team, great special teams, offense, defense, and everyone's playing at high energy right now. So we'll just have to wait and see."

Watch below:

From undrafted to the leading rusher of the undefeated @49ers 💪@MattBreida joined @NFLTotalAccess to talk about his and the team's success in 2019 👇 pic.twitter.com/UUEXoExJAu — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 16, 2019

Given how dominant the 49ers have looked up to this point, it's no surprise they feel they can go toe-to-toe with any team in the league. Like the Patriots, their defense has been spectacular ranking at or near the top in almost every major statistical category. Offensively, Breida and fellow RBs Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert have helped San Francisco establish one of the NFL's best rushing attacks.

Of course, with 10 weeks of regular-season football left on the schedule, it's still far too early to be looking ahead to February. But we have to admit, a Tom Brady vs. Jimmy Garoppolo Super Bowl matchup sounds pretty exciting.

