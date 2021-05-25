49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to miss 4-6 months after knee surgery

Injury issues are already cropping up for the 49ers. NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo on Tuesday reported running back Jeff Wilson Jr. underwent surgery on a torn meniscus that will sideline him for four-to-six months.

Even if Wilson is on the front end of that time table he’d miss the first couple weeks of the regular season which begins Sept. 12. The team may wind up putting him on IR to start the year which would allow him to return after six weeks without consuming a roster spot.

The thinking going into the offseason was Wilson would be in contention for the No. 2 running back spot behind Raheem Mostert. Now rookie third-round pick Trey Sermon is the likely frontrunner, along with veteran Wayne Gallman and fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell also vying for playing time in the backfield.

Wilson is coming off his best season as a pro. In 12 games he rushed for 600 yards and seven touchdowns on 126 carries. He also racked up 13 receptions for 133 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

