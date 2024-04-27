New 49ers RB Guerendo excited to learn from Turner, pick CMC's brain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — In the midst of a fourth-round flurry of 49ers picks, San Francisco used the No. 129 selection to bring Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo to the Bay Area on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The former Cardinal clearly was a favorite of running backs coach Bobby Turner throughout the draft process, and he even tried calling Guerendo during the draft pick's first interview with the local media.

“He was great about keeping in touch with me, sending me periodic texts and calling me throughout the process,” Guerendo said. “He’s been amazing though the whole process, and I’m excited to get to work with him.”

The 6-foot, 221-pound running back will join Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason, adding depth to the running backs room as well as kick return experience. Mitchell is set to be a free agent in 2025, when Mason will become a restricted free agent.

Guerendo spent his first four seasons at Wisconsin before transferring to Louisville, where he flourished. The ball carrier racked up 1,044 total yards from scrimmage with 132 carries for 810 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 receptions for 234 receiving yards.

The bruising back also forced 31 missed tackles in his final college season, with 90 yards coming after contact. Guerendo knows he still has a lot of work ahead with Turner, who expects his entire group to know the jobs of all 11 positions on the field during each play.

“In this last season, that’s something I was working to improve on,” Guerendo said. “I think that’s something that’s going to give you a step ahead and allow you to play fast. If you don’t have to think about it, you can play a lot faster.

“It’s important that you learn that, and I’m excited to get to work with him.”

Guerendo also is extremely excited to learn from the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, and not only about what happens on the field. The fourth-round pick hopes to learn tips on recovery and film study from McCaffrey.

“Obviously, he’s one of the greatest backs,” Guerendo said. “I was just telling my family that he’s probably going to get annoyed with me and how many questions I ask him because the amount of production he has and continues to have and how consistent he is.

“Being able to pick a great back like that’s brain is really important, and that’s something that I’ll do. Hopefully in the next few weeks he’s not annoyed by me.”

