49ers RB Christian McCaffrey on verge of NFL history

The 49ers didn’t just acquire running back Christian McCaffrey because they wanted help in the run game. They wanted a game-changing offensive weapon who could also make an impact as a pass catcher.

McCaffrey has done that throughout his career, and it’s continued with the 49ers. There are several metrics that help illustrate his dual-threat capabilities, but one stands out as he approaches an NFL record.

Since he entered the league, McCaffrey has 12 games with at least one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown. His latest one came in the 49ers’ Week 4 win over the Cardinals.

That tied him for the second most in NFL history, and put him just three behind the all-time leader. With 13 games left in the 2023 season, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that McCaffrey finishes the year as the NFL’s most prolific dual-threat TD scorer of all-time.

Here’s who he’s tied with and who he’s chasing:

RB Christian McCaffrey: 12 games

Career rushing TDs: 44

Career receiving TDs: 23

RB Brian Westbrook: 12 games

Career rushing TDs: 41

Career receiving TDs: 30

RB Lenny Moore: 12 games

Career rushing TDs: 63

Career receiving TDs: 48

RB Marshall Faulk: 15 games

Career rushing TDs: 100

Career receiving TDs: 36

