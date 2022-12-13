49ers RB Christian McCaffrey on surging Panthers: They’re killin’ it

Christian McCaffrey is still a huge asset for the Carolina Panthers.

This past Sunday, the do-it-all running back does what he often does (it all) and led a Week 14 thrashing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey ran for 119 yards and a touchdown off 14 carries and added another 34 yards and a score through the air in the 35-7 win.

Around the same time, McCaffrey’s friends from Carolina were taking care of business over in Seattle—topping the Seahawks for a 30-24 upset. So, when asked about his former team’s recent success on Monday, the All-Pro rusher was absolutely glowing with pride.

“I had a lot of good years,” he said. “I really enjoyed my time in Carolina. And I know we didn’t have the results, but obviously they’re killin’ it, man. I’m happy for those guys. Obviously, beating Seattle’s big for us. Us beating Tampa—big for them. So, kinda hats off to those guys, man. I’m proud of ’em and I love everybody in that locker room.”

McCaffrey left that locker room back on Oct. 20, when Carolina traded him to San Francisco for a package of four future draft picks. Since then, the Panthers have gone 4-3 and are just a game behind the Bucs for NFC South’s No. 1 spot while McCaffrey and the Niners have rolled off six straight dubs to a 9-4 mark.

And if these two teams just happen to keep winning, maybe we’ll get a nice little reunion come playoff time.

