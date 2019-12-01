There aren't many times where an NFL team faces Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and then takes on a better signal-caller the following week.

But defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the 49ers (10-1) might be facing that this weekend as they visit the dynamic, Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens (9-2).

All the former Heisman Trophy winner has done this season is lead the NFL with 24 touchdown passes and register the highest rushing yards per attempt (7.1) in the league.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, Week 13 might just be the classic case of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object, as the 49ers defense has allowed the fewest yards of any NFL team in 2019.

Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, and the rest of San Francisco's defense must play their best game to slow down Baltimore's potent attack.

[RELATED: Tartt among five 49ers players to watch Sunday vs. Ravens]

Here's how Las Vegas and experts around the country see the game playing out:

Line

Caesars: Ravens -5.5 (-110)

Consensus: Ravens -5.5 (-110)

Westgate: Ravens -5.5 (-110)

Wynn: Ravens -5.5 (-110)







Predictions

Jamison Hensley, ESPN: Ravens 33, 49ers 20

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: Ravens 23, 49ers 20

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Ravens 23, 49ers 21

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Ravens 24, 49ers 20

Alex Kay, Forbes: Ravens 31, 49ers 23









49ers-Ravens odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 13 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area