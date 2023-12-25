49ers-Ravens inactives: Hargrave set to return for MNF Christmas game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers will have a key piece of their defensive line back for their Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas at Levi's Stadium.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave officially is active for the high-stakes clash, which features the top teams in the NFC and AFC going head to head for the NFL's best record. Hargrave previously was listed as questionable for the "Monday Night Football" clash with a hamstring injury after missing San Francisco's Week 15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers' D-line will, however, be without its other starting tackle, Arik Armstead, for the third straight week as he deals with foot and knee issues. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings also was ruled out for the game earlier in the week, while Elijah Mitchell is out after being listed as questionable.

In addition to Hargrave making his return to the field, cornerback Jason Verrett will make his own return for the 49ers after being elevated from the practice squad to face Baltimore.

Here is the full list of 49ers inactives:

Here are the @DignityHealth inactives for #BALvsSF. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 25, 2023

And here are the inactives for the Ravens: