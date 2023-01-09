49ers' rare NFC West sweep might be bad omen for Super Bowl LVII fate

49ers' NFC West sweep could be bad omen for Super Bowl fate originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium completed the sweep of their NFC West rivals for the 2022 NFL season.

While the 6-0 record shows San Francisco's dominance in the division, it also could be seen as a bad omen, considering the last three times a team swept NFC West, their playoff run ended in heartbreak.

Since 2002 when the NFC West was realigned, the 2005 Seattle Seahawks, 2008 Cardinals and 2018 Los Angeles Rams swept the division. Additionally, all three teams made it to the Super Bowl that season but lost.

The 49ers, riding a 10-game win streak into the playoffs, might counteract the bad omen, as the offense and defense are firing on all cylinders.

While returning to another Super Bowl is music to the ears of the 49ers Faithful, going through a possible third heartbreak in the last decade is something fans hope the team avoids should they reach Super Bowl LVII.

San Francisco has been to two Super Bowls in the last decade and lost both, falling to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Behind rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the 49ers will begin their quest for the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi trophy and the way the team is playing heading into the playoffs; bad omens might not stand a chance.