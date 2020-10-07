These 49ers rank in top five of their position, per Pro Football Focus

These 49ers rank in top five of their position, per PFF originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers certainly are disappointed with how their season has started. Despite an ungodly amount of injuries to key players, the reigning NFL champions never expected to be 2-2 through the first four weeks.

There is a silver lining, though.

Four of the 49ers' players -- George Kittle, Arik Armstead, Fred Warner and Jerick McKinnon -- rank in the top five of their position this season, according to Pro Football Focus' grading system.

It shouldn't be surprising Kittle already has graded so high despite missing two games. Kittle has 19 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown this year. He returned to the 49ers for their Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after missing two games with a sprained knee, and didn't miss a beat as he put up 15 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown. Kittle became the first tight end in NFL history to record 15 receptions and at least 175 yards in a single game.

After his historic performance, Kittle now leads the league with 113.5 receiving yards per game.

Warner has turned into a star through his first two-plus seasons, and Arik Armstead earned an $85 million contract over the offseason after he recorded 10 sacks last year. The real surprise, and what should make the 49ers the most excited, is McKinnon. The running back missed the last two seasons to a torn ACL and knee complications, but is healthy this season and has been solid as a versatile option out of the backfield.

McKinnon, 28, leads the 49ers in rushing yards (193) and ranks fifth on the team in receiving yards (102). His 13 receptions rank just second to Kittle, and he has averaged 5.7 yards per carry. In his third season with the 49ers, and first suiting up for San Francisco, McKinnon has scored four total touchdowns through the first four weeks.

The 49ers certainly miss Raheem Mostert's game-breaking speed. San Francisco's top back has missed the past two weeks with a sprained MCL, but could be back this week against the Miami Dolphins. A healthy pairing of McKinnon and Mostert should be a big boost to this offense.

