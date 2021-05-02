49ers rank bottom five in 2022 NFL Draft capital projection

No surprise: 49ers rank bottom five in '22 draft capital originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

This should come as a surprise to no 49ers fan, but the organization doesn't have much in the way of quality 2022 draft capital following the trade that allowed the team to select Trey Lance with the third overall pick.

Based on record projections for the 2021 season and how teams will finish in the standings, NBC Sports' Warren Sharp has the 49ers' current package ranked 29th out of 32 NFL teams.

teams with most 2022 draft capital incorporating all 2021 draft trades



1. PHI

2. NYG

3. DET

4. NYJ

5. HOU



28. SEA

29. SF

30. LAR

31. CHI

32. IND



this incorporates projected 2021 records & finish within the league to assign 2022 draft slots pic.twitter.com/JsENoi4n3h — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 2, 2021

The 49ers traded the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft along with first-rounders in 2022 and '23, and a third-round compensatory pick in 2022 in order to get the No. 3 overall pick from the Miami Dolphins.

In what was being touted as one of the deeper quarterback draft classes, the 49ers felt the need to upgrade from Jimmy Garoppolo, and identified Lance as their best choice after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson were the first and second overall picks, respectively.

Looking ahead to the 2022 draft, the 49ers currently have five picks, with the aforementioned first- and third-rounders gone and an additional sixth-round pick sent to New York in the Jordan Willis trade.

49ers 2022 draft picks

1. Second round -- own pick

2. Third round -- own pick

3. Fourth round -- own pick

4. Fifth round -- own pick

5. Seventh round -- own pick

This could come into play next offseason, as NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that 2022 draft picks are being treated "like gold" by teams due to the projected depth across positions and ability to have more tape to evaluate with a normal college football season expected this fall.

Story continues

The 49ers aren't alone among their peers having a limited supply of picks in the 2022 draft, as each of the other three NFC West teams also falls below average in Sharp's analysis.

As long as Lance turns out to the be the team's franchise quarterback, and can eventually deliver a Super Bowl to the Bay Area, the 49ers won't have any qualms about ponying up so much capital to move up to get him.

However, free agency will be more important for the 49ers next offseason with fewer picks to utilize in the draft.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast