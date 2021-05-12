The release of the schedule for the first weekend of the 2021 NFL season has led to sportsbooks releasing point spreads for the first 16 games of the year.

A pair of NFC West teams have been installed as the biggest early favorites. William Hill has the 49ers favored by seven points in their road game against the Lions and the Rams favored by seven points at home against the Bears.

The Rams-Bears game will take place on Sunday Night Football and is expected to be the first regular season game with fans at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It’s also expected to be Matthew Stafford‘s Rams debut.

Week One’s smallest spread is in the Broncos-Giants game. The Giants are favored by one point at the moment. The Saints are 1.5-point favorites over the Packers at home.

The Buccaneers are favored by six points over the Cowboys in the Thursday night season opener. The Chiefs are the only other team favored by six points. They open the season at home against the Browns in a rerun of a playoff game Kansas City won by five points.

Jacksonville is currently favored by two points on the road against the Texans in what should be Trevor Lawrence‘s NFL debut. No. 2 pick Zach Wilson and the Jets are 3.5-point underdogs to the Panthers.

The rest of the lines are:

Steelers at Bills (-5.5).

Cardinals at Titans (-2.5).

Chargers (-2) at Washington Football Team.

Vikings (-2.5) at Bengals.

Eagles at Falcons (-4).

Seahawks at Colts (-2).

Dolphins at Patriots (-2.5).

Ravens (-5.5) at Raiders.

49ers, Rams open as biggest Week One favorites