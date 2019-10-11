49ers, Rams offenses could take fantasy tumble this week, analyst says

"It'll be a massive test."

The 49ers are sitting gorgeously with an 0-4 record heading into Week 6. But this week will be interesting, so say the least. With the loss of big names on the offensive line such as Kyle Juszczyk and Mike McGlinchey, they'll need to find ways to adjust.

But their opponents have some questions of their own.

They face the Los Angeles Rams who have a few questions hanging over them, one, in particular, being the usage of rookie running back Darrell Henderson.

"I'm definitely monitoring this Todd Gurley situation," NBC Sports analyst Josh Norris said.

The situation being an extensive injury report from the Rams. Running back Gurley did not practice on Wednesday and wide receiver Brandin Cooks remains on concussion protocol.

"This might be the week where it catches up to the L.A. Rams, if that's the case, Malcolm Brown is definitely in play. I'll be interested to see if Darrell Henderson gets worked in as well."

Sean McVay also said the Rams could rely on the rookie running back so that's something to keep an eye on.

