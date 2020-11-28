49ers-Rams odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 12

49ers-Rams predictions: SF clear underdogs in quest for sweep originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even after a bye week to rest up and recharge following a lackluster start to the season, the 49ers (4-6) have the odds stacked against them for the team's Week 12 contest against coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.

LA has looked like one of the NFL's best defenses over the past two months, and have pushed out to the head of the pack in the loaded NFC West. The 49ers, on the other hand, are amid a three-game losing streak and will be without both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle, who remain on injured reserve.

The 49ers were winners in the first matchup between these teams in Week 6, but San Francisco once again will be significant underdogs when these clubs face off from SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Line: Rams -6.5

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

LA has a dominant defense that should make life difficult for Nick Mullens and the 49ers' offense, and with Trent Williams expected to be out on the offensive line after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, dominant defensive lineman Aaron Donald could be in the backfield early and often.

Richard Sherman, Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert all could return to action for the 49ers in Sunday's game, and would provide a major boost on both sides of the ball.

In order for San Francisco to complete the season sweep, the 49ers' defense will need to slow down Jared Goff and the Rams' intricate offensive attack.

Predictions

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: Rams 30, 49ers 24

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Rams 28, 49ers 17

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Rams 24, 49ers 21

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Rams 27, 49ers 17

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Rams 27, 49ers 23

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Rams 24, 49ers 20