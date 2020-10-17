49ers-Rams odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 6

49ers-Rams predictions: LA favored on SNF at Levi's Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers still are seeking their first home win of the 2020 NFL season, and they’ll face their toughest test of the season so far on “Sunday Night Football” with Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams coming into town.

San Francisco is 2-3 despite being favored in every game this season, and is coming off back-to-back disappointing losses at Levi’s Stadium.

With a remarkable gauntlet of a schedule lining up for the 49ers, Sunday’s game is an absolute must-win.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Line: LAR -2.5

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

The Rams are 4-1, but haven't faced much competition so far this season. Quarterback Jared Goff and LA's offense leads the league in net yards per pass attempt, as the former No. 1 overall pick and Bay Area native is playing efficient football.

Jimmy Garoppolo looked awful in his return from an ankle sprain during last week's blowout loss to the Dolphins, but he will be the starter once again in Week 6. Hopefully for the 49ers, that ankle has healed up throughout the week and he'll look closer to 100 percent.

Emmanuel Moseley is listed as questionable, but his return could help a struggling secondary that has been ravaged by injuries. Especially with Goff lighting up opposing defenses, the 49ers' defensive backs will have pressure on them to make some plays and try to force turnovers.

RELATED: Five 49ers players to watch in Sunday’s game vs. Rams

Predictions

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: Rams 31, 49ers 24

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: Rams 30, 49ers 27

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Rams 28, 49ers 24

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Rams 28, 49ers 14

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Rams 27, 49ers 17

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Rams 28, 49ers 22

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Rams 27, 49ers 20