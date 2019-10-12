49ers-Rams odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 6 game
Could it be? 5-0 for the 49ers? Week 6 will be a strong test as the team heads to Los Angeles to face the Rams.
Rams running back Todd Gurley will be out Sunday, and so could starting cornerback Aqib Talib.
As far as the 49ers are concerned, Kyle Juszczyk's skills will surely be missed after spraining his left knee Monday. He's expected to be out four to six weeks.
With that being said, a game will still need to be played. According to Sportsline, the Rams are favored.
Line:
Caesars: LAR -3 (-110)
Consensus: LAR -3 (-112)
Westgate: LAR -3 (-110)
Wynn: LAR -3 (-110)
Here's how writers around the country see the 49ers-Rams matchup shaking out:
Nick Wagoner, ESPN: Rams 23, 49ers 17
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Rams 28, 49ers 24
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Rams 28, 49ers 21
Mike Florio, PFT: Rams 35, 49ers 27
Michael David Smith, PFT: 49ers 31, Rams, 21
