49ers, Rams have no secrets as Round 3 in NFC Championship Game nears

49ers, Rams don't have many secrets as Round 3 approaches

The 49ers and Los Angeles Rams know just about every trick in each other's bag.

As the NFC West rivals prepare for their third meeting of the season, this time in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, neither is expecting any surprises with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

“We've been through this so much over the last few years, so it's not much new seeing them the third time as it was the second time, it almost was the first time, just with the coaching staff being the same," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday. "And I don't think there's many secrets. There's not much things we can surprise them with and the same with them with us, which I think is kind of the most fun way. It’ll be two really good teams and a really good football game where you can't really trick each other. You have to go out and beat somebody.”

The 49ers' defense has especially given Sean McVay and the Rams' normally high-powered offense some issues during their recent six-game winning streak

"They do a great a great job, they have excellent personnel, they are really well-coached and you can see they do an excellent job of applying pressure with a four-man rush," McVay told reporters Monday. "There's a buy-in and commitment to the philosophy with their front four. I think Kris Kocurek does an excellent job with those guys and then they have great personnel. They have great speed on the second level, I think [Fred] Warner is one of the best in this league, especially at that position, and then they are excellent on the back end.

"They are fundamentally sound. All 11 tackle on this defense. I think Jimmie Ward is a phenomenal player. Obviously, [Nick] Bosa and [Arik] Armstead have been outstanding. I have been really impressed with what Samson [Ebukam] has done. Jones on the interior. So they've got great players, a great scheme, they are really sound. There is a relentless, fanatical effort on every snap and you can see there is a commitment to the philosophy and you earn every single yard you get against them."

McVay and the Rams have struggled against Shanahan since the coach arrived in the Bay Area. McVay is 3-7 against the Shanahan and has looked overmatched at times.

There is no love lost between the NFC West rivals, as some trash talk between George Kittle and the Rams' defense showed during the 49ers' Week 18 comeback win.

“We go down 17-0,” Kittle said. “And I had five guys chirping at me in my ear, saying, ‘Hey, guys are putting you [in a] body bag, Kittle.’ I was like, ‘A lot of time up on that clock, boys.’ And hopefully, I can see them again because that was a fun body-bag game.”

Kittle got his wish, and now the two will battle in the ultimate "body bag game," with a conference title on the line.

