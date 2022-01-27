49ers-Rams NFC Championship Game on track for top-selling NFL playoff game

49ers-Rams on track for StubHub's top-selling playoff game ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams won't just be the third matchup of the division rivals this season, it also apparently will make some ticket-selling history.

The 49ers-Rams NFC title game has the potential to be "the highest-selling non-Super Bowl NFL playoff game in StubHub history," ticketing representative Adam Budelli told ABC 7 News.

The ticket sales for Sunday's game have been trending since before the Rams even had solidified their place in the contest. 49ers fans were incensed to see that sales for the game at SoFi Stadium were restricted to residents of Los Angeles on the TicketMaster website.

Although this was clarified to be only for primary ticket sales if Rams season-ticket holders had not bought all of them up, fans still rallied together and have been vocal about trying to get as many 49ers Faithful down to LA for the big game.

The Rams likely are trying to avoid what happened in Week 18, when 49ers fans invaded SoFi and had a clear advantage over the LA fans in attendance. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford even had to go to a silent count at one point during the game, something that is unheard of for a home team.

We've seen wives of Rams players imploring fans to avoid selling their tickets to 49ers fans for the game, although Joe Staley and Frank Gore have other ideas.

There won't be an empty seat in the house for Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and it's hard to imagine there won't be another huge number of 49ers fans filing into SoFi Stadium.

