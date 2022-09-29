49ers-Rams injury reports: Javon Kinlaw sits out with knee condition

49ers-Rams injury reports: Kinlaw sits out with knee condition originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who started the 49ers’ first three games of the season, was sidelined from practice on Thursday with a knee condition.

Kinlaw was plagued by problems with his knee over his first two NFL seasons. He underwent a reconstruction of his ACL last season after appearing in just four games.

Kinlaw played 102 snaps of defense in the first three games of the season. He has just two tackles and has graded out poorly against the run, according to Pro Football Focus.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead did not practice on Thursday after missing last week’s game due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

“It is improving,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He was real close to going (Sunday night). We thought he did good in that workout before the game, but we held him back.

“It's still the same today as it was on game day, so hopefully it'll be good by Monday.”

The 49ers return to action Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers figure to have several players unavailable to face the Rams, including left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), running back Ty Davis-Price (ankle) and tight end Tyler Kroft (knee).

Williams will not require surgery for his injury, and the club hopes they will not have to place him on injured reserve, Shanahan said.

Tight end Ross Dwelley (rib) and wide receiver Danny Gray (hip) also did not practice.

Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill returned to limited practice after being out since Aug. 12 due to a hamstring injury. Brunskill will see practice time at guard and center this week, Shanahan said.

49ers practice report

Did not practice

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), DL Arik Armstead (foot), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), TE Ross Dwelley (rib), WR Danny Gray (hip), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), T Trent Williams (ankle)

Limited

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), S Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

Rams practice report

Did not practice

C Brian Allen (knee), CB Decobie Durant (hamstring), S Jordan Fuller (hamstring), CB David Long (groin)

Limited

CB Derion Kendrick (concussion)

